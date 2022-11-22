  1. World
  2. Europe
Nov 22, 2022, 5:45 PM

As part of NATO buildup;

France to deploy Rafale Jets in Lithuania

France to deploy Rafale Jets in Lithuania

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – France will deploy four Rafale fighter jets in Lithuania from November 25 as part of the NATO military buildup to protect the airspace over the Baltic countries, the French Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"France will deploy four Rafale fighter jets in Lithuania under a NATO mandate from November 25. They will fulfill tasks for the protection of airspace over the Baltic countries," the ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

In early October, defense minister Sebastien Lecornu reported that France plans to boost its military presence in Eastern Europe within the framework of NATO due to the intensified hostilities in Ukraine. He announced that Paris would send more Rafale fighter jets to Lithuania, troops to Estonia, and tanks and armored personnel carriers to Romania.

SKH/PR

News Code 193983

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News