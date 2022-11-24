Turkey renews air strike on northern Iraq, Syria

Some villages in Dohuk province in northern Iraq and some headquarters of the Kurdish militia known as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Tell Tamer in northeastern Syria were targeted by Turkish bombing.

No details have been released about the possible casualties of the Turkish attack on northern Iraq and Syria.

Turkish President said on Tuesday said that Turkey would attack militants with tanks and soldiers as soon as possible after retaliatory strikes escalated along the Syrian border between Turkish forces and a Kurdish militia.

“We have been bearing down on terrorists for a few days with our planes, cannons, and guns,” Erdogan said in a speech. “We will root out all of them as soon as possible, together with our tanks, our soldiers,” Reuters reported.

Turkey blames what it considers to be the YPG’s parent organization, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), for the November 13 bombing in central Istanbul, which killed six people.

