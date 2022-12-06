  1. World
Turkish military vehicle runs over woman, child in Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – A Turkish military vehicle ran over a 70-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child in a northern Syrian town on Monday, killing them instantly and sparking protests by local people.

Opposition activists said the incident involving two armored vehicles happened in the town of Atareb, west of the northern city of Aleppo and about 16 kilometers from the Turkish border.

Afterward, angry residents pelted the vehicles with stones as Turkish forces drove slowly through the town, thenationalnews.com reported.

Residents of northern Syria frequently complain about the aggressive way in which Turkish convoys drive in their towns and villages.

Turkey has military posts in different parts of Syria’s north on the border with Turkey.

