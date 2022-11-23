  1. Politics
Nov 23, 2022, 5:00 PM

SDF base in NE Syria comes under Turkish drone attack

SDF base in NE Syria comes under Turkish drone attack

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – A base in northeastern Syria used jointly by Syrian Democratic Forces and the US-led coalition was hit in a Turkish drone strike on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Farhad Shami told AFP, two SDF fighters had been killed.

Turkey launched a series of air strikes under "Operation Claw-Sword" on Sunday – hitting dozens of Kurdish militant targets across Iraq and Syria.

Tuesday's strike in Hasakeh came hours before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would "soon" launch a ground operation in Syria against Kurdish militants.

Ankara has blamed the November 13 bomb attack at a bustling avenue in the heart of Istanbul on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group and its Syrian affiliate of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militant group, which is the backbone of the SDF. Kurdish forces have denied involvement.

RHM/PR

News Code 194024
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News