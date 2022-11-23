SDF base in NE Syria comes under Turkish drone attack

According to a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Farhad Shami told AFP, two SDF fighters had been killed.

Turkey launched a series of air strikes under "Operation Claw-Sword" on Sunday – hitting dozens of Kurdish militant targets across Iraq and Syria.

Tuesday's strike in Hasakeh came hours before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would "soon" launch a ground operation in Syria against Kurdish militants.

Ankara has blamed the November 13 bomb attack at a bustling avenue in the heart of Istanbul on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group and its Syrian affiliate of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militant group, which is the backbone of the SDF. Kurdish forces have denied involvement.

