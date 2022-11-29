Iranian, Iraqi border guards sign MoU on border issues

Iranian border police commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi stressed the importance of holding interactions with the border guards of neighboring countries for Iran.

The MoU includes border-related subjects such as border terminals, transferring of Arbaeen pilgrims, stable security of common borders, exchange of information, and joint border patrols.

The border guards of the 2 countries of Islamic Iran and Iraq are determined to confront any insecurity, drug trafficking, armed criminals and terrorist groups at the common borders, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi added.

MP/5643054