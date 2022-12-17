  1. Technology
1st Intl. confab on marine science starts in Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – The first international conference on marine science has kicked off in Iran.

The conference aims to innovate in aquatic ecosystems relying on the basic sea economy.

"Marine Aquatics: Biology, Biodiversity, Exploitation and Conservation," "Meteorology and Marine Climatology," "Planning, Management and Education in Coastal-Marine Communities," "International Panel on Reproductive Biology in Aquatic Animals" and "Marine Science: Marine Biology, Sea Physics and Marine Environment" are specialized panels of the event.

All of this Conference paper and proceedings will be indexed in the Civilica database and the Iranian Consortium of National Content (ICNC).

Hormozgan University is hosting the first international conference on marine science.

