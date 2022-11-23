Foreign plot to disintegrate Iran failed: FM Amir-Abdollahian

The second press conference by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian started on Wednesday in Tehran.

A number of journalists from Iranian and foreign media are taking part in the press conference.

At the start of the press conference, Amir Abdollahian said that a foreign conspiracy to instigate a civil war and finally divide Iran has failed.

He said that there are documents for the plot which shows that the enemies sought to ignite a civil and terrorist war with the final goal of dividing Iran

The foreign minister said that the western countries fomented riots in the country by deceiving a group of youths while they also armed terrorists in neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan region.

He said that in talks with the Iraqi side, they promised to secure their borders in the Kurdistan region by deployment of Iraqi troops at the shared with Iran but that has not been done yet.

“As long as there is a threat to us from a neighboring country within the framework of international law and the UN Charter, our armed forces will continue their actions to ensure the maximum national security of the country. We in the diplomatic and security apparatus of the country will continue the talks with the Iraqi authorities to get over this stage,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

