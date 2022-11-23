You officially support War Room against Iranian nation

In a tweet on Wednesday, Nasser Kan’ani, in reaction to the recent remarks of UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on intensifying the protection of the employees of the terrorist network “Iran International” and claiming to support the free journalism, wrote that the foreign minister of a regime that hosts and supports a network that freely promotes terror, violence and chaos against the nation and national security of Iran claims that UK government takes free and honest journalism really seriously.

Mr. Minister, with these false slogans, you are officially supporting the war room against the Iranian people, he added.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in an interview with the London-based Saudi media Asharq al-Awsat about the strengthening of UK’s protection against the "Iran International" terrorist network that UK takes the security of people in Britain incredibly seriously.

The UK government takes the importance of free, honest and open journalism incredibly seriously, and when it is believed that there are threats on British soil, UK responds to the threat clearly, he noted.

Earlier, the British Foreign Secretary had supported the rioters following the recent riots in Iran. In this regard, this country has also imposed sanctions against a number of Iranian officials and entities.

