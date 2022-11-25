UK in no position to talk about Iran HR, nuclear issues

Nasser Kan’ani Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly condemned and dismissed the interventionist statements of the British Foreign Secretary regarding Iran's internal developments as well as Iran's inalienable rights in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the regional role of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran advises UK officials, instead of accusing Iran, focus on restoration of stability in their government and pay attention to the broad demands of the people of this country and eliminate discrimination and oppression against immigrants and Muslims, Kan’ani emphasized.

The spokesman added that Britain and some European countries, which should be held to account for their inhumane actions against the Iranian nation and be held responsible in international forums, undoubtedly lack any moral authority to make human rights claims and accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He went on to say that nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been completely transparent and peaceful, so, Britain, which is among the violators of the JCPOA due to its cooperation with the United States, is in no position to question the nature of Iran's nuclear program with its baseless accusations.

MA/IRN84952875