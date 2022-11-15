Iran strongly condemns EU, UK sanctions

Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the sanctions of the European Union and the United Kingdom against Iranian individuals and institutions.

He rejected them as groundless, illegal, and interventionist actions.

"Relying on its national power and taking advantage of its unique experiences in proactively facing the imposed challenges, as before, Iran will take effective countermeasures against such futile and non-constructive measures with tact and strength and based on national honor and interests. It also reserves the right to respond to them," he said.

The European Union and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions against Iran on Monday in a coordinated action.

The British government issued a statement and announced that it has sanctioned 24 officials in Iran for alleged human rights violations.

The EU sanctioned Iran’s interior minister and several senior police and military officials, including the commander of the army Iranian ground forces and the IRGC commanders.

The move by European countries comes in continuation of the western countries' hostile and futile moves against Iran.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned the European countries not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses record while in morality police custody.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

