UK to pay price for acts to destabilize Iran: intel minister

Esmaeil Khatib made the remarks in an interview with the Leader's website, www.Khamanei.ir on Tuesday.

Undoubtedly, the biggest “influence operation” against a country in the world was carried out against Iran through hybrid operations by the US, the UK, the Israeli regime, and Saudi Arabia, Khatib said.

“In recent events, the hand of the Zionist regime was more evident in implementation; the hand of the UK in propaganda, and the hand of the Saudi regime in funding,” added the intelligence minister.

“We will never support terrorist and destabilizing acts in other countries as the UK does, but we also will not be committed to preventing the occurrence of insecurity in such countries,” he said.

"The (Iran) International TV is recognized as a terrorist organization and its agents will be pursued by Iran intelligence officers, and from now on any relation with that terrorist agency will be regarded as involvement in terrorist activities and moves against Iran's national security," he further elaborated.

