Turkey arrests 110 people over alleged PKK militant ties

A pro-Kurdish lawmaker said politicians, lawyers, and journalists were among those arrested in raids that he linked to elections on May 14, Reuters reports.

The security sources said the operation was focused on Diyarbakir and extended over 21 provinces, targeting people accused of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

The operation came less than three weeks before presidential and parliamentary votes that represent the biggest electoral challenge President Tayyip Erdogan has faced since his AK Party first came to power in 2002.

