IRGC pounds separatist terrorists' bases in Iraq's Kirkuk

New sources reported on Tuesday that IRGC has started a new round of attacks against the terrorist groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

In today's attacks, the positions of the separatist terrorist group were targeted by IRGC missile and drone units near Kirkuk, northern Iraq

Earlier on Sunday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in a statement announced that it is bolstering its forces in Iran’s northwestern region to deal with movements of separatist terrorist groups in the region.

“Following the movements of villains and anti-Iran separatist terrorist groups in the northwest of the country, and the creation of villainy and insecurity in some areas, the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base of the IRGC Ground Force, by strengthening its own forces within the scope of the mission’s geography and taking advantage of the cooperation of the valiant local people, embarks on resolutely confronting insecurity factors in the region,” the statement said.

