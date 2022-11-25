  1. Politics
Nov 25, 2022

Iran envoy meets Iraq’s PMU chief for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Head of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, Faleh al-Fayaz met and held talks with the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

The Hashd al-Sha’abi Information Center issued a statement, saying that the two sides discussed and consulted on the issues of mutual interests between Baghdad and Tehran and discussed the mechanisms to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian envoy to Iraq met and held talks with the Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji.

During the meeting, al-Araji and Al-e Sadegh discussed developing bilateral ties as well as the regional and international political and security situation.

In that meeting, the Iranian ambassador emphasized Tehran's support for the success of the government of "Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani" and cooperation in the field of supporting electricity, gas and energy cases.

