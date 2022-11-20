Major fire erupts in Moscow city center (+VIDEO)

The incident occurred in the building close to the Leningradsky railway terminal.

Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, with the helicopter on standby, Sputnik reported.

At the same time, firefighters managed to evacuate seven people from the site and installed a lifting mechanism to access the burning building.

EMERCOM added that ceilings between the first and second floors of the building partially collapsed.

MP/PR