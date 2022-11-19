  1. World
3 ISIL leaders killed in Syria's Daraa: report

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – After the end of the operation to cleanse Daraa from ISIL terrorists, the bodies of three senior leaders of this terrorist group were discovered in this area on Saturday.

The competent authorities found the bodies of the most prominent leaders of the Daesh terrorist organization, who were fortified inside the neighborhood during the security operation that ended with establishment of full control over the neighborhood.

“One of the most prominent terrorists is Muhammad Qassem Sobeihi, nicknamed (Abu Tariq Qassem al-Naran), the perpetrator of many crimes and massacres in Daraa, including massacre of Muzayrib police station in Daraa Western countryside, claiming the lives of nine members of the police.” a security source told SANA.

The source added that the so- called emir of Daesh organization in Daraa al-Balad, the terrorist Abu Hamza al-Shami and the military emir of the organization, Abu Salem al-Diri, were identified among the dead.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

