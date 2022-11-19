Large number of terrorists’ weapons detected in Syria's Daraa

During the search of the house of a chief leader of the ISIL terrorist group in the Tariq al-Sad neighborhood in the southern part of Daraa city, Syrian security forces seized a large number of all kinds of weapons and ammunition.

The depot contained large quantities of bombs in different shapes and weights and many different types of explosives.

After 15 days of conflict with the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group, the Syrian security forces were able to cleanse the Tariq al-Sad neighborhood in the south of Daraa city and near the Jordanian border.

In this operation, dozens of ISIL terrorist elements were killed and many others escaped.

Four car bombs belonging to ISIL terrorists were neutralized during the clearing operation, and one car bomb was also targeted by its suicide terrorist on the last day of the operation.

MA/IRN84946926