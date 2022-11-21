Iraqi Army destroys 4 ISIL hideouts

The news comes as ISIL terrorist elements attacked an Iraqi army base in the province and killed 4 army forces.

Following the attack, ISIL terrorists stole some communication equipment and weapons from the Iraqi army.

Meanwhile, Iraqi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul on Monday announced that 6 ISIL forces were detained by the Iraqi security forces in al-Anbar province and northern Baghdad.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

