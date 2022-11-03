Syrian state security units detain, kill terrorists in Daraa

"Syrian security agencies continue to conduct a special operation to find, block and neutralize terrorists in the Daraa Province. Since October 30, state security units of the Syrian Arab Republic have killed eight and detained 15 militants involved in terrorist attacks against civilians and representatives of the Syrian authorities," Major General Oleg Yegorov said, TASS reported.

According to him, the Syrian army repelled another attempt of militants to break out of the US-controlled territory. A Syrian serviceman was seriously wounded, Yegorov added.

The major general reported that 200 weapons had been surrendered in the city of Jasim. The deputy head of the Russian reconciliation center also said that on November 1, militants of illegal armed groups shelled Syrian army positions using large-caliber machine guns, and in addition made four rocket strikes on these positions in the area of the US-occupied Al-Tanf zone.

RHM/PR