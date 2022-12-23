Iran, Oman FMs stress continued consultations in phone call

According to a readout of the phone conversation published on the website of the Iranian foreign ministry, the Omani foreign minister made the phone call to Hossein Amir-Abdolliahn on Thursday afternoon.

The two foreign ministers discussed the most important developments of the countries' mutual interests as well as the most important development in the regional and international levels.

The two sides also emphasized the continuation of consultations on issues of mutual interests as well as the interests of the countries in the region.

The phone call came a few days after the Iranian foreign minister attended the Baghdad-2 conference in Jordan where he voiced Iran's readiness to expand ties with all countries in the entire region.

KI