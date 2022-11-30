Iranian oil ministry opens office in Iraq

Seyyed Abbas Beheshti, the representative of the Iranian Petroleum Ministry for Iraqi affairs, said that "this office was opened in Baghdad in order to enhance the level of cooperation and synergy, especially to carry out joint projects between the two brotherly countries in the fields of oil, gas, and energy."

Beheshti also said that this office in Baghdad is in charge of the other offices in other parts of Iraq, adding that the ministry will also have offices in Basra and the Kurdistan Region as well.

MNA/IRN84956914