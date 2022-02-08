Gen. Ghaani meets with Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf

Local Iraqi media have said that Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani, IRGC Quds Force commander has held a meeting with Iraq's influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in the holy city of Najaf on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as the consultations among different political groups in Iraq to form the next government continues.

The local Iraqi media have said that Sadr's office has confirmed the meeting on Tuesday.

The IRGC Quds Force commander Esmaeil Ghaani has already held talks with leaders of the Shia Coordinating Council which consists of different winners of the recent elections in Iraq.

MNA