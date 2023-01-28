Tabriz Petrochemical Co. bolstering ties with Russian firms

According to TPC, Siavash Derfashi met with the executives of several Russian companies active in the petrochemical industry on the sidelines of the Russian Plastics and Rubber Exhibition, and discussed areas of cooperation in the transfer of technical and educational experiences and cooperation in the transfer of technical knowhow and had negotiations with SIBUR.

SIBUR (PJSC SIBUR Holding) is a Russian petrochemicals company founded in 1995 and headquartered in Moscow. SIBUR is the largest integrated petrochemicals company in Russia and one of the fastest-growing companies in the global petrochemicals industry.

In the meeting between the TPC CEO and the executives of TERRALINK Company regarding the integrated systems and the transfer of experiences of the two companies, very good consultations were held and both sides emphasized on expanding cooperation and continuing negotiations during the exhibition and following up on previous agreements.

MNA/PR