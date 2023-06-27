Makran region to become Iran’s 3rd petrochem hub

Attempts are underway to start the export of products by petrochemical companies based in Makran Petrochemical Town in Chabahar County, Sistan and Baluchistan Province, to international markets within a year, said the managing director of the Negin Makran Petrochemical Development Company, as the developer of the industrial and non-industrial infrastructure of the town.

“Makran Petrochemical Town is under construction on an area of 1,200 hectares in the Chabahar Free Zone and another 600 hectares in the northern side of the town will be also allocated to the development of the downstream petrochemical chain in the near future,” Alireza Moniri Abyaneh was also quoted as saying by the National Petrochemical Company’s news service Nipna.

About $13.7 billion have been invested in the construction of Makran Petrochemical Town which includes 18 production units which, upon completion, will create employment for thousands of people.

MNA/PR