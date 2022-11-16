Iran determined to export products to Russia: lawmaker

Ebrahim Rezaei made the remarks among Russian traders and businesspersons on Wednesday and stated that amicable relations between Iran and Russia in recent years have witnessed considerable changes due to various reasons including regional and international developments.

Iran has expressed its readiness to activate North-South Transport Corridor, he added.

In case of recognition of opportunities and threats properly and also on-time removal of obstacles ahead of bilateral trade, the two countries would witness further development of bilateral relations in different dimensions, especially in the economic sector in the very near future, Rezaei continued.

He also pointed to the trend of relations between Iran and Russia in the economic field particularly and stressed that the implementation of an interim Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considered as the most important measure taken in boosting economic ties between Iran and Russia.

Suitable ways have been paved for Iranian and Russian businesspersons, he said, adding that not only this initiative can expand trade exchanges in the bilateral sphere, but also can develop free trade in the vital region of Eurasia, so that acceleration of economic activities between the two countries can reach a value of bilateral trade exchanges to more than $10 billion.

