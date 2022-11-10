  1. Economy
Iran’s trade vol. with Armenia to triple: Industry min.

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said that the country’s volume of trade with the Republic of Armenia will be tripled once Iran is fully joined the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Speaking in his meeting with the Armenian Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan in Tehran on Thursday, Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin said that when Iran’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is fully completed, bilateral ties will be further expanded.

Referring to the trade between Iran and Armenia in the past year, Iran’s minister of industry said that the economic delegation of the country, in their visit to Armenia last year, held extensive talks with their Armenian counterparts and fortunately, these meetings brought about considerable impacts in developing economic transactions between the two countries 

Iran attaches great importance to its relations with neighboring Armenia especially in economic field, he said, and expressed hope that the trade and economic activities between the two countries of Iran and Armenia will be further strengthened.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fatemi Amin pointed to the main goal of his visit to Armenia and noted that joining Iran to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is one of the most important plans which is strictly followed up, so that Iran’s accession to the Union will increase bilateral trade to a great extent.

The trade volume exchange between the two countries of Iran and Armenia registered a considerable 40 percent growth since the beginning of the current year in 2022, he emphasized.

Armenian Minister of Finance, in turn, expressed hope that bilateral trade value between the two countries will reach $1 billion in coming year.

