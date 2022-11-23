Iran knowledge-based companies able to cooperate with Russia

Issa Zarepour made the remarks in a meeting with Alexander Shoitov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

Referring to the agreement reached in his previous trip to Russia, he said some provisions of the agreement have been operationalized.

Some other parts of the agreement should be followed up to be put into action, he further noted.

There are knowledge-based companies in Iran that have the proper capacities to commence cooperation with the Russian sides, he stated.

It is recommended that a permanent joint working group be set up to pursue the issues so that the implementation of the agreements can be accelerated, he underlined.

AMK/IRN84951032