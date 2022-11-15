Number of detainees of Istanbul terror attack rises to 50

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag also confirmed this information to reporters, the TRT TV channel reported on Tuesday, citing the local security department.

Previously, 48 people were taken into custody, including the Syrian citizen who carried out the attack.

According to the Yeni Safak newspaper, Ahlam Albashir, who confessed during questioning to committing the terrorist attack, was undergoing terrorist training in the Syrian city of Kobani.

She revealed that she had been trained by US instructors. She also said that a leader of the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), gave the order to carry out the attack.

The bomb attack on Istanbul’s Istiklal Street on November 13 left six people killed and over 80 others wounded.

