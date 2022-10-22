  1. World
Oct 22, 2022

Bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Paktia leaves 4 causalities

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Four people were killed or wounded in a bomb explosion in Paktia Province in Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon.

According to Al-Jazeera Arabic TV website, a Taliban official in Afghanistan announced today Saturday that as a result of a bomb explosion in Paktia Province, 2 children were killed.

According to the report, 2 people were also injured in the incident that occured in Zazi District in Paktia province.

Afghan media have reported that one of the injured is in critical condition.

So far, the authorities of the Taliban interim government have not said anything about the incident.

