Skirmishes break out on Afghanistan-Pakistan border again

The clashes broke out in the Durand Line in the Paktia district, according to the reports.

This is the second time in one week that Pakistani border guards have clashed with Taliban forces on the common border areas between the two countries.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid recently announced that a Pakistani military force was killed in Spin Buldak.

Saying that one person has shot at the Pakistani force in the mentioned area, Mujahid expressed sorrow over the incident and said that the Taliban tries to prevent the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

This is while the Pakistani authorities announced that the Spin Buldak border will be closed until further notice.

MP/FNA14010828000700