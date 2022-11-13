Israeli military equipment seen in Ukraine

Some media sources reported the observation of the armored vehicles made by the Zionist regime during the recent clashes between the Ukrainian army and Russia in Kherson.

A Ukrainian-affiliated website, that follows military news, published pictures of the "Gaia Amir MRAP" armored vehicles made by the Zionist regime in the Kherson clashes.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker reported that for the first time, it has been seen that Ukrainian (army) forces are using Israeli-made armored vehicles. Pictures of Gaia Amir MRAP armored vehicles currently stationed in Kherson. There is no more information about this matter.

MA/FNA14010822000136