Kherson part of Russia; no changes to its status

In a press conference on Friday, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to the pullout of troops from the Kherson region and said that "The goals of the special military operation in Ukraine could have been achieved through peaceful negotiations, which is now impossible because of Kyiv's actions."

According to Peskov, "The Kherson region is a part of Russia, this status is fixed, and there can be no changes to it."

He also referred to the US decision to strip Russia of its classification as a “market economy” and said that "Pressure on Russia will not help to stabilize the global market."

On Biden's remarks about US being ready for prisoner swap talks, the spokesman said, "Megaphone diplomacy undermines the effectiveness of the process."

MNA