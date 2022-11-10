UK to provide 1,000 more surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine

The Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has announced that the UK will shortly complete the delivery of approximately 1,000 additional surface to air missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This comes in response to Ukrainian requests for more air defense capabilities.

The missiles can be used in conjunction with existing Armed Forces of Ukraine capabilities. The equipment consists of launchers and missiles and is capable of shooting down air targets.

The announcement comes as Defense Secretary has today visited two training sites where over 7,400 Ukrainian recruits have been trained by UK forces alongside eight partner nations.

Currently 1,900 Ukrainian recruits are in the UK taking part in the training program and will soon return to their home country. When they complete the training, they are provided with items including combat clothing, body armor and ear defense, waterproofs and sleeping bags.

MA/PR