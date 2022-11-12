POGC to drill 35 new wells in South Pars

According to POGC, the deputy head of POGC’s Reservoir Operations Engineering Unit outlined the company’s recent activities said on the last day of the first national conference on enhancing the productivity of oil and gas wells held at the specialized conference center of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) on Thursday, “Pars Oil and Gas Company focuses on maintaining production in the South Pars gas field while developing other gas fields such as Kish, North Pars, Bilal, Golshan and Ferdowsi, Farzad A and B and also the oil layers of South Pars.”

Shobeir Nabavi underlined the development of the Kish gas field, and said, “This field is located in the underground part of Kish Island and in the waters of the Persian Gulf, with a minimum in place storage of 56 trillion cubic feet of gas, which is considered one of the large gas fields.”

He stated that the development of this field started in 2018 and continues in three phases, adding, “According to the plans, the first phase of the development of this field will be completed next year with 14 wells with a daily gas production capacity of 28.3 million cubic meters.”

The deputy head of POGC's Reservoir Operation and Operation Engineering Department further said that engineering studies in the North Pars gas field have been held, and said, “This field is located in the Persian Gulf in the south of Bushehr province with a gas reserve of 55 trillion cubic feet.”

Regarding the latest measures taken in the development of the Bilal gas field, Nabavi said, “Currently, one appraisal well is being drilled in the offshore location of this field, and it is planned to drill 8 wells in the future (including the currently drilled well), to bring gas production from this field to 14.1 million cubic meters per day.”

He also listed the development of South Pars oil fields as one of the main priorities of NIOC, and said, “The South Pars oil reservoir is far more extensive on the Qatari side, however, in the Iranian part, the contract for the development of oil fields has been signed under IPC terms and is being followed up.”

The POGC official went on to add that the main mission of the company is the development and production of the South Pars joint gas field, and stated, “The amount of gas in this field on the Iranian side is estimated at 410 trillion cubic feet, and in the 20 years since the beginning of gas production from this field until today, 75.5 trillion cubic feet of gas have been produced in the field.”

According to Nabavi, the initial pressure of the South Pars gas reservoir in the Kangan and Dalan layers, which are located at a depth of 3,000 meters underground in the Persian Gulf, has decreased from about 5,200 PSI to 3,500 PSI during the 20 years of exploitation of this field.”

He said the number of drilled and completed wells in this field is 341 by 38 platforms of which 308 wells are currently active, SHANA reported.

The POGC official stated that the daily gas production capacity from the massive offshore field is about 700 million cubic meters, and said, “With the commissioning of South Pars Phase 11, the daily gas production capacity of this field will increase to 730 million cubic meters per day.”

Nabavi called the installation of pressure-boosting compressors the most important method of maintaining gas production in the South Pars field, and said, “NIOC plans to prioritize this issue in the coming years by installing pressure-boosting compressors and exploiting other gas sources to prevent production drop in the country.”

He further added that permits had been obtained by POGC to spud 35 new wells in the field within the next 2 to 3 years.

