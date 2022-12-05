NIOC to soon start producing gas in South Pars Phase 11

Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr said on Monday that NIOC currently produces more than one billion cubic meters of gas daily in order to meet the domestic demand in terms of gas consumption.

Turning to the development of the South Azadegan Oilfield, Khojasteh-Mehr said that accelerating the completion of construction operation of the oilfield is underway, so that maximum production and acceleration of development of all joint oil- and gas fields is one of the most important priorities of the company.

He pointed to a number of projects within the framework of EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and EPD (Engineering, Procurement and Drilling) and stated that Esfand and Sivand oilfields were put into operation last week.

With the coordination made in this regard, a number of these projects in this sector would become operational by the end of Feb. 2023, he added.

Pointing out that construction operation of various projects is underway in Assalouyeh and Persian Gulf, the deputy oil minister added that the drilling of four wells in Phase 11 of the South Pars Gas Field is in the final stage and laying gas pipeline for transmitting gas from the phase has been terminated.

Accordingly, producing gas from Phase 11 of the South Pars Gas Field will start soon, Khojasteh-Mehr stated.

