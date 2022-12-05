  1. Economy
Dec 5, 2022, 6:00 PM

NIOC to soon start producing gas in South Pars Phase 11

NIOC to soon start producing gas in South Pars Phase 11

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Referring to accelerating the completion of strategic projects especially developing joint gas fields, the Chief Executive of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said that producing gas will begin in South Pars Phase 11.

Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr said on Monday that NIOC currently produces more than one billion cubic meters of gas daily in order to meet the domestic demand in terms of gas consumption.

Turning to the development of the South Azadegan Oilfield, Khojasteh-Mehr said that accelerating the completion of construction operation of the oilfield is underway, so that maximum production and acceleration of development of all joint oil- and gas fields is one of the most important priorities of the company.

He pointed to a number of projects within the framework of EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and EPD (Engineering, Procurement and Drilling) and stated that Esfand and Sivand oilfields were put into operation last week.

With the coordination made in this regard, a number of these projects in this sector would become operational by the end of Feb. 2023, he added.

Pointing out that construction operation of various projects is underway in Assalouyeh and Persian Gulf, the deputy oil minister added that the drilling of four wells in Phase 11 of the South Pars Gas Field is in the final stage and laying gas pipeline for transmitting gas from the phase has been terminated.

Accordingly, producing gas from Phase 11 of the South Pars Gas Field will start soon, Khojasteh-Mehr stated.

MA/IRN84961560

News Code 194509
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News