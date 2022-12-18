Iran gas output from South Pars hits 0.7bcm/d

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company, Mohammad Hossein Motejali said the company raised its gas production from the massive gas field due to the cold snap in the country and the increase in gas consumption in the country.

Referring to the important role of this company in managing the country's gas production and consumption balance in the cold months of the year, he said, “Implementation of the production maintenance plan from the South Pars gas field is one of the most important priorities of this company.”

The CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company stated that in addition to the gas pressure boosting projects from this field, the development of other fields such as North Pars, Bilal, Farzad and Phase 11 of South Pars is on the agenda as well.

MNA/SHANA