Demercaptanization Unit of S Pars refinery phases 2, 3 online

Construction of a demercaptanization (DMC) unit from gas condensates in South Pars Refinery Phases 2 and 3 was done in Assaluyeh, southern Iran, with a daily processing capacity of 80,000 barrels in order to complete the value-added chain of the refinery, reduce the effects of corrosion of harmful compounds on refinery facilities and equipment, reducing environmental pollutants, promoting and improving the quality of gas condensate, ease of marketing, export, etc.

This project was implemented based on the technical knowledge and license of the Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI), and the stages of purchasing goods, manufacturing, installing, and operating it was done under an EPCC contract worth 74 million Euros and Rls. 2,610 billion by Khatam Al-Anbiya (PBUH) Construction Headquarters.

The value added resulting from the implementation and start-up of this unit is more than $4 per barrel, which will result in an annual income of more than $110 million.

This project has created jobs for 174 people directly and 129 people indirectly.

ZZ/SHANA