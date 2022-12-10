  1. Economy
Dec 10, 2022, 10:44 AM

NIOC chief:

SP Phase 11 to be put into production stage after two decades

SP Phase 11 to be put into production stage after two decades

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA)– Referring to the measures taken in South Pars Gas Field and other fields to increase natural gas output rate, CEO of National Iranian Oil Company said that South Pars Phase 11 will be put into operation stage after two decades.

Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr CEO of NIOC and Deputy Oil Minister made the remarks on Saturday after his visit to the oil drilling rig installed in the B11 location of the phase and restated that, relying upon the round-the-clock efforts of industrious engineers of the National Iranian Oil Company, the development plan of South Pars Phase 11 will be put into the production stage after two decades.

Stating that the oil industry is a driving force of the economy of the country, he said that what is observed in the gas field is the result of $85 billion worth of investment made for launching this giant project in two decades which is of the honors of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international arenas.

With the estimates made in this regard, more than 700 million cubic meters of gas/day will be produced in South Pars Gas Field, he said, adding that more than 70 percent of gas needed in the country is produced from the joint gas field.

Presently, $27 billion worth of projects are being launched in the upstream sector of the South Pars Gas Field, Khojasteh-Mehr emphasized.

MA/IRN84965800

News Code 194704
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News