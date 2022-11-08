  1. Politics
West's neocolonialism damaging intl ties, Lavrov says

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday at a conference that the West's constant wish to promote a "neo-colonial concept of the world order" is destabilizing international relations.

"The situation in the world remains extremely tense. The main reason is the persistent attempts of the US Western alliance to prevent the final loss of its global leadership in the hope of continuing to solve the problems of its own development at the expense of other members of the international community," Lavrov underscored, according to TeleTrader.

The foreign minister also said that Russia values a world where "real freedom of political and socio-economic models is ensured," as such an environment provides "more opportunities for dynamic development and prosperity."

The United States is interested in weakening Europe in the military sphere and in its de-industrialization, the Russian Foreign Minister had earlier told in an interview.

