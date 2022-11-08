Moscow says ready to act as mediator between Riyadh, Tehran

"Of course, we keep in touch with both our Saudi friends and Iranian friends," Bogdanov said when asked whether Moscow was in contact with Riyadh and Tehran amid the media allegations of Iran's alleged attack on Saudi Arabia.

"And, of course, we are for resolving all misunderstandings and contradictions within the framework of a constructive dialogue at the negotiating table. We have always been ready and are really exerting efforts to play a certain mediating role, if this is requested by our friends in Riyadh and Tehran," he added, according to TASS.

American media Wall Street Journal recently claimed that Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom.

WSJ published the alleged report while relations between Riyadh and Washington have weakened in recent weeks due to OPEC+'s decision to reduce oil production and Iran and Saudi Arabia are holding talks at the security level after a period of cut diplomatic ties. Four rounds of Tehran-Riyadh negotiations were held last year and the fifth round was held several months ago in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

The Iranian Foreign Ministery Spokesman rejected as biased and part of psychological warfare the report by an American newspaper that Iran plans to carry out attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia.

"This type of biased news is made by some Western and Zionist circles with the aim of staging a negative atmosphere against the Islamic Republic of Iran and destroying the current trends of growing relations with the countries of the region," Nasser Kan'ani said.

MP/PR