Ukraine receives 'NASMAS, Aspide' air defense systems

Ukraine has received its first Nasams air defense systems from the US and Aspide units from Spain, Financial Times reported.



“Nasams and Aspide air defense systems arrived in Ukraine!” Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said in a tweet on Monday. “These weapons will significantly strengthen Ukraine’s army and will make our skies safer,” he added.

“We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking Ukraine. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US, he underlined.

Nasams are a short- to medium-range surface-to-air missile defense system developed jointly by Kongsberg of Norway and Raytheon of the US.

Russia says that it is fighting NATO in Ukraine, not just the Ukrainian army.

