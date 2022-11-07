  1. Politics
Nov 7, 2022, 9:00 PM

Ukraine receives 'NASMAS, Aspide' air defense systems

Ukraine receives 'NASMAS, Aspide' air defense systems

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Ukraine has received its first delivery of NASAMS air defense systems which will "significantly strengthen" its armed forces, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday.

Ukraine has received its first Nasams air defense systems from the US and Aspide units from Spain, Financial Times reported.

“Nasams and Aspide air defense systems arrived in Ukraine!” Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said in a tweet on Monday. “These weapons will significantly strengthen Ukraine’s army and will make our skies safer,” he added.

“We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking Ukraine. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US, he underlined.

Ukraine receives 'NASMAS, Aspide' air defense systems

Nasams are a short- to medium-range surface-to-air missile defense system developed jointly by Kongsberg of Norway and Raytheon of the US.

Russia says that it is fighting NATO in Ukraine, not just the Ukrainian army.

MA/PR

News Code 193391
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News