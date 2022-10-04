Iran, Tajikistan to expand cultural cooperation

Esmaeili made the remarks at the opening ceremony of Tajikistan Cultural Week in Tehran.

While honoring the beginning of the cultural week of Tajikistan, which is held in different cities of Iran, Esmaeili noted that Iran and Tajikistan, in addition to the usual cultural relations, are jointly members of two international cultural institutions.

"Holding cultural weeks between countries introduces our communities and young people to the common cultural heritage," he added, saying that the subcategories of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance are all ready to cooperate with the cultural institutions of Tajikistan, and in this context, the production of joint films and the introduction of great historical figures can be put on the agenda.

The Tajik culture minister Zulfiya Davlatzoda who was attending the ceremony, for her part, said, "In the recent year, we are witnessing a new chapter in the relations between Iran and Tajikistan. Common linguistic and historical values ​​connect the nations of Tajikistan and Iran and provide the basis for strengthening cultural relations between the two countries."

Referring to the cultural week of Tajikistan in Iran, Davlatzoda added that such cultural events play a unique role in strengthening bilateral relations.

