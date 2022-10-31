Iran’s cultural week underway in Tajikistan

Iran’s cultural week is underway in the cities of Dushanbe, Khujand, and Bakhtar.

Poets, authors, musicians, and artists are to display Iran’s culture and art.

Iran’s week of movies will be held in Tajikistan concurrent with the cultural week in the central Asian country.

Some 24 calligraphic artworks of Master Ahmad Teymouri will be showcased during the event.

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Dushanbe on October 30.

The Iranian cities of Tehran, Tabriz, and Shiraz held Tajikistan’s cultural week on October 1 to 8.

AMK/FNA14010809000057