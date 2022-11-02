Iran ‘serious about its strategic goals in Syria’: Lawmaker

Vahid Jalalzadeh made the remarks in his meeting with the visiting Vice Chairman of Syria-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Haifa Juma in Tehran on Wednesday evening, saying that Iran is serious about its strategic objectives in Syria.

Jalalzadeh pointed to the shared cultural, historical and religious history of peoples of the two countries and added that supports of the late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad in the course of eight years of Sacred Defense during the Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) is unforgettable and today, Iran will stand by Syrian people and government in the fight against terrorism aimed at helping restore security and stability in the region and Syria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the cooperation of the two countries of Iran and Syria in economic field and emphasized that the two countries managed to defeat the enemy at the battlefield and now, they can accelerate their trade and economic activities in cooperatn with each other.

Regarding the cooperation of the two countries in various levels, the lawmaker added, “In addition to establishing military and political cooperation, practical and serious promotion of commercial and economic cooperation between Iran and Syria is taken into serious consideration and Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any cooperation in the economic and trade sectors with Syria.”

He described the exchanges of visits between the parliamentary friendship groups “important” in order to strengthen the level of relations between the two countries and stated that Iran welcomes any initiative in line with developing and expanding relations with Syria.

The Vice Chairman of Syria-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Haifa Juma considered the relations between the two countries as ‘strategic’ and based on the mutual respect and added that parliamentary relations play an important role in advancing strategic ties, and the relations between the two countries in various fields have created a good opportunity for Syria to benefit from Iran's experiences and capabilities in various fields.

