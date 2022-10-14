Raeisi briefs on achievements of his trip to Kazakhstan

"The CICA meeting has spread from East to West Asia with 28 permanent members, and plays an important role as an important mechanism in convergence, cooperation and security of Asia," Iranian President said.

The President described the priority of developing relations with neighbors and strengthening cooperation with regional and extra-regional organizations as the message of the presence of the Iranian delegation at the Kazakhstan summit

"In this summit, we emphasized that the region's security must be endogenous and the intervention of external powers is not only the solution to the problem but adds to problems," he said.

Referring to the new chapter of the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kazakhstan in the 13th Administration, Raeisi stated, "What was emphasized in the meeting with the Kazakh officials was the development of economic and trade relations."

The President further announced the resumption of the oil swap as one of the other agreements made between Iran and Kazakhstan.

"Although this process started about 10 years ago, it was stopped due to some problems. In this trip, it was agreed to resume the oil swap," he added.

The cancellation of 14-day visas by Iran and Kazakhstan has also provided a good basis for the development of economic relations and ease of conditions for the private sector," Raeisi said.

