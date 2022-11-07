Iran, Kazakhstan carry out trial multimodal freight transit

This is to be realized after the two countries have now launched joint port operations in Shahid Rajaee Port, Hossein Abbasnezhad informed.

Following the aftermath of the Ukraine war, one important issue for the Central Asian and CIS countries is transit along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) in which Iran has a particular position for freight transport.

Joint investments in Shahid Rajaee Port for developing transit is on the agenda including in the logistics sector, he added.

Kazakhstan is interested in reefer container transport including meat and livestock products, grain and flour, and other bulk goods through Bandar Abbas.

The director-general of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Hormozgan also informed of forming a technical committee to examine the mechanisms for achieving joint investments, particularly in using train containers for freight transit from north of Iran to the Shahid Rajaee Port. In doing so, it is decided to run a trial multimodal freight transit (sea and rail) between Iran and Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Älihan Aşanuly Smaiylov, is expected to visit Iran in 2023 when the joint cooperation of Iran and Kazakhstan will be formally launched.

Access to the high seas is very important for landlocked countries including Kazakhstan as the world's largest landlocked country.

On October 31, Iran Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Rostam Ghasemi, met with Zhumangarin Serik Makashevich, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic Kazakhstan in Tehran in which they signed an MoU for increasing cooperation in transport and transit. During this visit, the Kazakh delegation visited Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

The two sides agreed to fourfold the volume of freight transit from Kazakhstan through Iran's territory to 4 million tons a year.

MNA/PR