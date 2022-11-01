Iran overcome conspiracies many times: Amir-Abdollahian

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone talk with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday night.

Appreciating the Turkish Foreign Minister for his sympathy regarding the terrorist attack in Shiraz, he emphasized that in recent weeks, some of our enemies have tried to create insecurity and instability in Iran by abusing the recent events and lay the groundwork for the ISIL terrorist attack.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has witnessed such conspiracies against the country many times and has always overcome them proudly," he added.

Cavusoglu, for his part, said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey are not just two neighboring countries, but two brotherly countries that have always been by each other's side in good and bad times."

Condemning the terrorist attack in Shiraz, Cavusoglu once again expressed his condolences to the government and the people of Iran. "We have always been and will be with Iran to fight terrorism."

Amir-Abdollahian also felicitated Turkey's Republic Day to Cavusoglu.

Turkish foreign minister also once again welcomed the process of talks between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan and emphasized that both countries are friends of Turkey and that the friendship between these two countries makes Turkey happy.

