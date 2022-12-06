Domineering states should not be allowed to abuse HR as tool

Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini made the remarks in a meeting with the Vice President of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tuấn Quang Phòng and his accompanying delegation.

He considered the exchange of high-ranking delegations and the increase of consultations between the two countries as a suitable prelude for deepening and consolidating relations between Tehran and Hanoi.

It is hoped that the constructive and friendly ties between the two countries would be further expanded, he emphasized.

Iran and Vietnam enjoy high capacities to further develop their bilateral ties, Hosseini said, adding that the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries can reach at least $2 billion.

Hosseini pointed to the cultural commonalities between Iranian and Vietnamese people and reiterated that Iran is ready to hold joint programs in various cultural and tourism fields in particular.

Iran and Vietnam also have high capacities for boosting their cooperation in the fields of science and technology, medicine, aerospace, agriculture, and tourism, he said, adding that Iran is ready to provide Vietnam with its fruitful experience in relevant fields.

Tuấn Quang Phòng, for his part, referred to the civilizational and historical background of the Iranian nation and stated that salient achievements gained by Iran in the all-out development of the country is appreciable despite sanctions imposed against this country.

MA/IRN84962207