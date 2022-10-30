  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 30, 2022, 8:01 AM

Ten killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad

Ten killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources.

The explosion took place in a garage near a football stadium and a café, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.

Most of the victims were amateurs playing football in their neighbourhood stadium.

A military statement said a gas tanker exploded in a garage in East Baghdad causing a number of casualties and security forces are investigating the cause of the explosion, without giving further details.

Medical sources gave a higher casualty toll to the AFP news agency, with one saying 12 people had been killed.

ZZ/PR

News Code 193020

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News