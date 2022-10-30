Iran expresses sympathy with Iraq over Baghdad explosion

Kan'ani extended a condolence message on Sunday to the Iraqi government and people over the explosion of a gas tanker which led to the killing and injuring of dozens of people in the country's capital.
He also sympathized with the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
Ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion that took place in a garage near a football stadium and a café in east Baghdad on Saturday.
Most of the victims were amateurs playing football in their neighbourhood stadium.
ZZ/5620351
